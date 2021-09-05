Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mrs. Hollyanne Milley Visits Naval Station Rota [Image 9 of 14]

    Mrs. Hollyanne Milley Visits Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 05, 2021) Mrs. Hollyanne Milley, right, meets with Sailors stationed at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota during a tour of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Sep. 05, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 08:10
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    This work, Mrs. Hollyanne Milley Visits Naval Station Rota [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

