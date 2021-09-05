NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 5, 2021) U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with evacuees from Afghanistan at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota during a tour of facilities used for Operation Allies Refuge at the base, Sept. 5, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 08:10 Photo ID: 6820049 VIRIN: 210905-N-CO914-1257 Resolution: 2721x1814 Size: 783.76 KB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Mark Milley Visits Operation Allies Refuge Efforts at Naval Station Rota [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.