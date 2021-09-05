NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 5, 2021) U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is greeted by Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, following Milley’s arrival at NAVSTA Rota for a tour of facilities used for Operation Allies Refuge at the base, Sept. 5, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 08:10 Photo ID: 6820048 VIRIN: 210905-N-CO914-1016 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.12 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Mark Milley Visits Operation Allies Refuge Efforts at Naval Station Rota [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.