    Iraq’s Federal Intelligence Investigation Agency receives equipment from Counter-ISIS program [Image 5 of 7]

    Iraq’s Federal Intelligence Investigation Agency receives equipment from Counter-ISIS program

    IRAQ

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraq's Federal Intelligence Investigation Agency receives eight wheel loaders valued at approximately $6 million at Al Asad Air Base on August 24, 2021. The equipment was divested as part of a U.S. program known as CTEF, or Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund, which supports the Iraqi Security Forces' mission to defeat Daesh and promote regional stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

    Al Asad Air Base
    ISF
    IRAQ
    CJTF-OIR
    CTEF
    FIIA

