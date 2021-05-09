Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 17 of 17]

    Texas Guard Ida Respones

    LAROSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Guardsmen hand out supplies to members of the community in Larose, La., at a supply distribution point during hurricane Ida response Sept. 05, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6819762
    VIRIN: 210904-Z-CP585-718
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: LAROSE, LA, US 
    This work, Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Texas
    Gunfighters
    TMD

