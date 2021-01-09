Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE surveys Hurricane Ida damage

    USACE surveys Hurricane Ida damage

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. Grace Geiger 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    An aerial view of damage left by Hurricane Ida in southeastern Louisiana Sept. 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts aerial assessments to gain a better understanding of the size and scope of the damage, and to help determine capabilities and support USACE can provide in the ongoing response effort. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 19:29
    Photo ID: 6819735
    VIRIN: 210901-A-JU815-279
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE surveys Hurricane Ida damage [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Grace Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    damage
    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Ida

