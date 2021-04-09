Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Draws Labor Day Crowd [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Band Draws Labor Day Crowd

    FT. WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble helps listeners gathered at the National Harbor celebrate Labor Day weekend with a waterfront performance near the nation's capital

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6819704
    VIRIN: 210904-N-OA196-1055
    Resolution: 5327x3556
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: FT. WASHINGTON, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Draws Labor Day Crowd [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Labor Day
    U.S. Navy Band
    National Harbor
    Commodores
    Navy Music
    Commodores jazz ensemble

