BGen. Kelliher Meets Key Leaders with FEMA

John Long, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer, greets Brig. Gen. Kelliher, Brig. Gen. Predergast, and Col. Peterson to discuss ongoing relief operations within the Emergency Operations Center, GOHSEP Emergency Preparedness Building, Baton Rouge, LA. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6819648
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-SV462-019
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
