Playing Sports with Children

Spc. Jesus Santos, 44th Chemical Battalion, plays a makeshift game of volleyball with Afghan children at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bill Washburn/Task Force McCoy)

