    Playing Sports with Children

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. William Washburn 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Spc. Jesus Santos, 44th Chemical Battalion, plays a makeshift game of volleyball with Afghan children at Fort McCoy, Wis., Sept. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bill Washburn/Task Force McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

