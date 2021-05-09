Liberty Village provides playspace for Afghan children

Two Afghan children hold hands walking to play with other children at the playground in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

Date Taken: 09.05.2021
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
by SSgt Jake Carter