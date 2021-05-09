Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Village provides playspace for Afghan children [Image 3 of 5]

    Liberty Village provides playspace for Afghan children

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan children swing on a playground swing set in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 5, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Carter)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 14:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Village provides playspace for Afghan children [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

