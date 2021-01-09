Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

Humvees belonging to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, lined up Sept. 1, 2021, at Lot 58, the 64-acre yard at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, run by Army Field Battalion-Southwest Asia, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, before rolling out to the camp's wash rack and final disposition and shipment back to Fort Bragg. The All American paratroopers deployed to Kabul’s Harmid Karzai International Airport for Operation Allies Refuge on short notice, so their vehicles were kept in their woodland green. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

