Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

    KUWAIT

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Humvees belonging to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, lined up Sept. 1, 2021, at Lot 58, the 64-acre yard at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, run by Army Field Battalion-Southwest Asia, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, before rolling out to the camp's wash rack and final disposition and shipment back to Fort Bragg. The All American paratroopers deployed to Kabul’s Harmid Karzai International Airport for Operation Allies Refuge on short notice, so their vehicles were kept in their woodland green. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 14:07
    Photo ID: 6819613
    VIRIN: 210901-A-VQ285-109
    Resolution: 3616x2583
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support
    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support
    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    82nd Airborne
    Kuwait
    401st AFSB
    HKIA
    Lot 58

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT