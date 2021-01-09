Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

Army Reserve Warrant Officer Elaine Vargas, Army Field Support Battalion-Southwest Asia, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, reviews paperwork Sept. 1, 2021 before allowing Humvee belonging to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, to leave Lot 58, the 64-acre yard at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Vargas, the battalion's accountability officer, oversaw the flow in and out of equipment and gear at Lot 58 from units that deployed to Operation Allies Refuge at Kabul's Harmid Karzai International Airport, which Aug. 30, 2021 ended U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

