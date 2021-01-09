Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support [Image 2 of 3]

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

    KUWAIT

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Warrant Officer Elaine Vargas, Army Field Support Battalion-Southwest Asia, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, reviews paperwork Sept. 1, 2021 before allowing Humvee belonging to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, to leave Lot 58, the 64-acre yard at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Vargas, the battalion's accountability officer, oversaw the flow in and out of equipment and gear at Lot 58 from units that deployed to Operation Allies Refuge at Kabul's Harmid Karzai International Airport, which Aug. 30, 2021 ended U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 14:06
    Photo ID: 6819612
    VIRIN: 210901-A-VQ285-102
    Resolution: 4334x2408
    Size: 989.68 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    82nd Airborne
    Kuwait
    401st AFSB
    Gun Devils
    HKIA

