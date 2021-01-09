Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

    KUWAIT

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Jeremy Driscoll, the air noncommissioned officer-in-charge with the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, verifies documentation on one of the battalion's M119 howitzer during a Sept. 1, 2021 survey of gear collected at 401st Army Field Support Brigade's Lot 58 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Driscoll and his fellow "Gun Devils" deployed to Kabul’s Harmid Karzai International Airport during Operation Allies Refuge, which Aug. 30, 2021, ended U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 14:06
    Photo ID: 6819611
    VIRIN: 210901-A-VQ285-112
    Resolution: 4583x3274
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support
    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support
    Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    82nd Airborne
    Kuwait
    401st AFSB
    Gun Devils
    HKIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT