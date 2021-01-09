Camp Arifjan’s Lot 58 the center of 401st AFSB’s post-HKIA retrograde support

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Driscoll, the air noncommissioned officer-in-charge with the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, verifies documentation on one of the battalion's M119 howitzer during a Sept. 1, 2021 survey of gear collected at 401st Army Field Support Brigade's Lot 58 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Driscoll and his fellow "Gun Devils" deployed to Kabul’s Harmid Karzai International Airport during Operation Allies Refuge, which Aug. 30, 2021, ended U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

