Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 10:34 Photo ID: 6819547 VIRIN: 210904-A-ID671-005 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 2.88 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Hometown: STAFFORD, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Army Parachute Team Soldier makes jump into the Cleveland Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.