    US Army Parachute Team Soldier makes jump into the Cleveland Airshow

    US Army Parachute Team Soldier makes jump into the Cleveland Airshow

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sergeant Clay Stevens, U.S. Army Parachute Team, lands the POW/MIA flag on a demonstration jump at the Cleveland Airshow on 4 Sep. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 10:34
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Hometown: STAFFORD, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Parachute Team Soldier makes jump into the Cleveland Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Parachute Team Soldier makes jump into the Cleveland Airshow

