Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota [Image 6 of 7]

    725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 3, 2021) A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman attached to the 725th Air Mobility Squadron at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota changes turbine oil on a C-17 Globemaster III after the aircraft landed with evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota Sep. 3, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 08:12
    Photo ID: 6819451
    VIRIN: 210903-N-RY670-1091
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at NAVSTA Rota
    Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at NAVSTA Rota
    725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota
    Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at NAVSTA Rota
    725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota
    725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota
    725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT