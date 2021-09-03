725th AMS Supports Evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 3, 2021) A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman attached to the 725th Air Mobility Squadron at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota changes turbine oil on a C-17 Globemaster III after the aircraft landed with evacuees from Afghanistan at NAVSTA Rota Sep. 3, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

