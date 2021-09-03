NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 3, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan check in upon arrival at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Sept. 3, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 08:12 Photo ID: 6819449 VIRIN: 210903-N-CO914-1137 Resolution: 3415x2277 Size: 1.75 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at NAVSTA Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.