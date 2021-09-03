NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 3, 2021) Evacuees from Afghanistan check in upon arrival at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Sept. 3, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 08:12
|Photo ID:
|6819449
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-CO914-1137
|Resolution:
|3415x2277
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at NAVSTA Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT