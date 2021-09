USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) GQ Training

210904-N-MT581-1125



PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 4, 2021) Engineman 2nd Class Mason Bee, far right, from Akron, Ohio, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), conducts flood response training during a general quarters (GQ) drill as a part of exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Sept. 4. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 23:52 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: AKRON, OH, US [Image 6 of 6]