USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) GQ Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 4, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) don firefighting equipment during a general quarters (GQ) drill as a part of exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Sept. 4. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 09.04.2021