La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas

Airmen from the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, manned Points of Distribution (POD) sites distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Sept. 1. POD members adhered to COVID-19 protocols while ensuring those in need received essential supplies to help alleviate the burden following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan J. Sonnier)

