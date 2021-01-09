Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas [Image 2 of 10]

    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas

    RACELAND, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sonnier 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Airmen from the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, manned Points of Distribution (POD) sites distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents in Raceland,
    Louisiana, Sept. 1, 2021. POD members adhered to COVID-19 protocols while ensuring those in need received essential supplies to help alleviate the burden following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan J. Sonnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 22:46
    Photo ID: 6819399
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-HV741-0022
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 451.04 KB
    Location: RACELAND, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Sonnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas
    La. Air Guard provides essential support to Ida Impacted Areas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT