La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers distribute food and water to citizens in the wake of Hurricane Ida, in Westwego, La., Sept. 1, 2021. The LANG has activated over 5,000 Guardsmen to support the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

