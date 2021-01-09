Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 1 of 8]

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers distribute food and water to citizens in the wake of Hurricane Ida, at Mahalia Jackson Theater, New Orleans, La., Sept. 1, 2021. The LANG has activated over 5,000 Guardsmen to support the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 22:47
    Photo ID: 6819390
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-GQ603-0007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT