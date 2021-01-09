Louisiana National Guard 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers distribute food and water to citizens in the wake of Hurricane Ida, at Mahalia Jackson Theater, New Orleans, La., Sept. 1, 2021. The LANG has activated over 5,000 Guardsmen to support the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 22:47 Photo ID: 6819390 VIRIN: 210901-Z-GQ603-0007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.16 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.