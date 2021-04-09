Soldiers deliver water to Afghan evacuees

Spc. Patrick Padaong, top, hands a case of water to Spc. Michael Vasquez, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, as they continue to deliver water to drop points at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 4, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by David Cordova, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

