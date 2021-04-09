Soldiers deliver water to Afghan evacuees

Motor transport operators assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, operate a forklift to deliver a pallet of water at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 4, 2021. The unit is tasked with delivering water for Afghan evacuees at several points. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Cordova, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

