One soldier’s past, Afghan evacuees’ present

Sgt. Simranjeet Lidder, cavalry scout in the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, translates information to help an Afghan family to process through the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group, Aug. 28, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

