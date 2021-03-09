Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert White 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps BGen. Kelliher, officer in charge of the forward coordination element, meets with Colonel Martin Snider and Colonel Matthew Peterson at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Protocol in Baton Rouge, LA. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    This work, BGen. Kelliher Meets Key Leaders at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Protocol [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    DSCA
    IDA
    TF51
    #hurricaneresponse21

