    11th MEU Co. arrives on USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 4 of 4]

    11th MEU Co. arrives on USS Portland (LPD 27)

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), move chock and chain an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight operations, Aug. 31, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6819339
    VIRIN: 210831-M-PO838-1023
    Resolution: 4673x3115
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Co. arrives on USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Leadership
    11thMEU
    Avation
    MV-22

