11th MEU Co. arrives on USS Portland (LPD 27)

A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), guides an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, as it prepares to land aboard the flight deck, Aug. 31, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

