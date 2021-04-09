Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Medical and Disaster Registration Assistance [Image 5 of 9]

    Hurricane Ida: Medical and Disaster Registration Assistance

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Louisiana – Disaster Medical Assistance Teams stage to assist Hurricane Ida survivors in Raceland, while FEMA Staff and FEMA Corps members set up and assist disaster survivor with Disaster Assistance registration at Westbank Bridge.

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Medical and Disaster Registration Assistance [Image 9 of 9], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Registration
    Disaster Assistance

