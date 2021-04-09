Louisiana – Disaster Medical Assistance Teams stage to assist Hurricane Ida survivors in Raceland, while FEMA Staff and FEMA Corps members set up and assist disaster survivor with Disaster Assistance registration at Westbank Bridge.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6819296
|VIRIN:
|210904-O-JJ335-330
|Resolution:
|7952x5302
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Hurricane Ida: Medical and Disaster Registration Assistance [Image 9 of 9], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT