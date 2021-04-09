PORT SULPHUR, Louisiana — FEMA team long with Plaquemines local fire and sheriff dept, set up at the YMCA in Port Sulphur to help Hurricane Ida survivors apply for disaster assistance. Port Sulphur is cut off by serious flooding on LA Hwy 23. Free water, ice, and MREs (Meals Ready-To-Eat) are being provided.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 16:47 Photo ID: 6819281 VIRIN: 210904-D-DR336-034 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 691.22 KB Location: PORT SULPHUR, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.