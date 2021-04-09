Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance [Image 2 of 6]

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance

    PORT SULPHUR, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    PORT SULPHUR, Louisiana — FEMA team long with Plaquemines local fire and sheriff dept, set up at the YMCA in Port Sulphur to help Hurricane Ida survivors apply for disaster assistance. Port Sulphur is cut off by serious flooding on LA Hwy 23. Free water, ice, and MREs (Meals Ready-To-Eat) are being provided.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 16:47
    Photo ID: 6819279
    VIRIN: 210904-D-DR336-961
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 578.26 KB
    Location: PORT SULPHUR, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance
    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance
    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance
    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance
    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance
    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Region of Plaquemines Parish To Provide Disaster Assistance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Assistance
    Isolated Communities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT