PORT SULPHUR, Louisiana — FEMA sent a Disaster Survivor Assistance team to an isolated community in Plaquemines Parish today to help Hurricane Ida survivors apply for disaster assistance. Local officials said the community is cut off by severe flooding on Louisiana State Highway 23. The Louisiana National Guard flew FEMA personnel to the community, where the team established communications and helped survivors apply electronically for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program. Set up at the local YMCA, local sheriff and fire officials were busy providing free water, ice, ready to eat meals, tarps, and pet food to residents. Since Hurricane Ida struck a few days ago, FEMA has already provided more than $160 million in grants to survivors in Louisiana. Photos and video by John Mills, FEMA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 16:36 Photo ID: 6819277 VIRIN: 210904-D-AJ288-103 Resolution: 1679x1548 Size: 425.36 KB Location: PORT SULPHUR, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Reaches Cut-Off Community For Disaster Assistance [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.