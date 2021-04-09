USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

210904-N-NY362-1064 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 4, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Rudy Garcia inspects a fuel sample aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 4. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

