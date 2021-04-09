USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

210904-N-NY362-1031 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 4, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Anthony Consalvo secures a fuel probe line aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea with military sealift command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 4. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

