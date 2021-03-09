Angela Salazar, the Operation Allies Welcome federal coordinator for Fort McCoy at the Department of Homeland Security, visits Soldiers and medical professionals in charge of processing Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami / 55th Signal Company)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 14:05 Photo ID: 6819253 VIRIN: 210903-A-DM672-046 Resolution: 5530x3686 Size: 19.05 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Angela Salazar DHS visit [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Eric Cerami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.