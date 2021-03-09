Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Angela Salazar DHS visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Angela Salazar DHS visit

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Eric Cerami 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Angela Salazar, the Operation Allies Welcome federal coordinator for Fort McCoy at the Department of Homeland Security, visits Soldiers in charge of receiving Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami / 55th Signal Company)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6819252
    VIRIN: 210903-A-DM672-041
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Angela Salazar DHS visit [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Eric Cerami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

