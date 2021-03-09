Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier Draws Covid-19 Vaccine for Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel DelPonte, a medic with the Wisconsin National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force Covid Response, draws a Covid-19 vaccine for an Afghan evacuee at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021. The site has seen between 300 and 500 people a day, and many have received vaccinations. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 12:45
    Photo ID: 6819176
    VIRIN: 210903-A-AR682-2154
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldier Draws Covid-19 Vaccine for Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

