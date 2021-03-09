U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel DelPonte, a medic with the Wisconsin National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force Covid Response, draws a Covid-19 vaccine for an Afghan evacuee at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021. The site has seen between 300 and 500 people a day, and many have received vaccinations. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 12:45
|Photo ID:
|6819176
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-AR682-2154
|Resolution:
|3345x5017
|Size:
|17.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldier Draws Covid-19 Vaccine for Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
