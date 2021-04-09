CJCS tours OAR at Ramstein

U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, listens to a Soldier explain the evacuee biometric scanning and vetting process during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Milley came to Ramstein to see firsthand what the U.S. and other regional partners and allies are doing to support Operation Allies Refuge. The Joint Mobility Processing Center is the first stop for evacuees upon arrival to Ramstein where they are greeted and provided food, water and medical screenings while they await transportation to other transient locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. This photo was blurred for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

