    CJCS tours OAR at Ramstein [Image 10 of 10]

    CJCS tours OAR at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, listens to a Soldier explain the evacuee biometric scanning and vetting process during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Milley came to Ramstein to see firsthand what the U.S. and other regional partners and allies are doing to support Operation Allies Refuge. The Joint Mobility Processing Center is the first stop for evacuees upon arrival to Ramstein where they are greeted and provided food, water and medical screenings while they await transportation to other transient locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. This photo was blurred for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 12:26
    Photo ID: 6819174
    VIRIN: 210904-F-VY348-1248
    Resolution: 5963x4600
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS tours OAR at Ramstein [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

