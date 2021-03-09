Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin [Image 4 of 4]

    Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    An Afghan evacuee child is given a new backpack and coloring book during the reception process by a U.S. Army Soldier attached to 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade deployed from Fort Hood, Texas, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 12:27
    Photo ID: 6819154
    VIRIN: 210903-A-AR682-2057
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 19.94 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin
    Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin
    Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin
    Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT