Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

Coloring and other activities for children are serving as outlets of expression that can ease the stress of immense life changes for Afghan evacuee families. These drawings by Afghan children are displayed on the wall of a reception building at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, September 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

