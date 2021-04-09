U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, coins German service members responsible for evacuee pre-flight screening, during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021 Milley came to Ramstein to see firsthand what the U.S. and other regional partners and allies are doing to support Operation Allies Refuge. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 12:25 Photo ID: 6819150 VIRIN: 210904-F-VY348-1123 Resolution: 5765x4121 Size: 2.65 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS tours OAR at Ramstein [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.