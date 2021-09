CJCS tours OAR at Ramstein

U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with U.S. consular officers from the U.S. State Department during a visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. Milley came to Ramstein to see firsthand what the U.S. and other regional partners and allies are doing to support Operation Allies Refuge. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

