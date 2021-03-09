Reception of Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

U.S. Army Pvt. Adam Sandoval, attached to 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade deployed from Fort Hood, Texas, hands a Red Cross care bag to an Afghan evacuee during the reception process at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021. Many Afghan families have arrived in the United States with only a few possessions. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

