Task Force – Holloman entertain Afghan children

Airmen assigned Task Force - Holloman show younger Afghan personnel how to play a game with a parachute at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan

evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

