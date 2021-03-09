Task Force – Holloman builds Douglas Village

Airmen assigned to Task Force – Holloman cut wood as they build lodging facilities at Douglas Village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anthony Sanchez)

