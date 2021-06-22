210622-N-HS181-1528 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean, June 22, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haydn N. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6819100
|VIRIN:
|210622-N-HS181-1528
|Resolution:
|4850x2728
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Pacific [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
