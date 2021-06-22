Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Pacific [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Transits the Pacific

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210622-N-HS181-1526 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2021) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean, June 22, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haydn N. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 09:01
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
