    U.S. Air Force chaplain

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeremiah Henderson, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, poses July 27, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Henderson’s mission is to provide resources that promote growth and enhance the free exercise of religion for Air Force and Space Force personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    TAGS

    religious
    support
    Chaplain

