    ARABIAN GULF

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Thiem Huynh 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band

    210828-A-RK348-1193 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 28, 2021) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Elizabeth O’Brien, assigned to fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), stands watch in the pilot house while operating in the Arabian Gulf Aug. 28. Robert Goldman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Thiem Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:26
    Photo ID: 6819017
    VIRIN: 210828-A-RK348-1193
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.45 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastguard Robert Goldman Maritime Security Operations, by CPL Thiem Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    CGC
    NAVCENT
    COASTGUARD
    5THFLEET
    ROBERT GOLDMAN

