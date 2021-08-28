Coastguard Robert Goldman Maritime Security Operations

210828-A-RK348-1193 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 28, 2021) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Elizabeth O’Brien, assigned to fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), stands watch in the pilot house while operating in the Arabian Gulf Aug. 28. Robert Goldman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Thiem Huynh)

